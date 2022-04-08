FC Tulsa update: Next U.S. Open Cup match will be in Dallas

Notable: FC Tulsa's third-round match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be on the road April 19 at MLS' FC Dallas as pairings were announced Friday. FC Tulsa lost in the fourth round at FC Dallas in 2017. ... For the third week in a row, Tulsa defender Gabi Torres is on the USL Championship Team of the Week. Torres had one goal and one assist in a win over New York Red Bulls II last Saturday. He completed 50-of-63 passes, recorded three interceptions and nine recoveries. Tulsa's JJ Williams also was selected to the team after scoring two goals. He had eight shots with four on target and two key passes. ... In Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup match, Tulsa resident Aimar Membrila became the first player in FC Tulsa history to make a competitive appearance for the club while signed to an Academy contract as he played the final 13 minutes. Membrila is an 18-year-old midfielder. He said, “It was an unbelievable feeling. ... It’s amazing. There were a little bit of nerves there, but that’s what we prepare for. You’ve just got to be ready for the opportunity when it comes." ... Another new FC Tulsa newcomer Abuchi Obinwa, played the full 90 minutes in his first appearance for the club. "Booch was playing out of position at right-back, but that was the position I actually brought him in for," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "He’s done so well in training in the midfield that we’ve been looking forward to get him into position there, but he looks like he’s going to be very reliable for us whenever we need him in any position.”