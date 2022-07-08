FC Tulsa update: New defender Noah Powder set for first match after trade

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Atlanta United II, ONEOK Field

Records: Atlanta United II 4-12-3, 15 points (11th place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 5-10-4, 19 points (ninth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: MY41, ESPN+

Season series: First meeting

Although freshly acquired FC Tulsa defender Noah Powder thinks he has met most of his new teammates, he thinks his style of play will help build those relationships after he takes the field at home for the first time.

“I think my best attribute to my defense is my communication,” Powder said. “I’m a very loud talker. So, with my talk along the back, I think that will definitely secure some clean sheets.”

Powder was traded from Indy Eleven to Tulsa for goalkeeper Sean Lewis on July 5. Powder, a two-time USL Champion with New York Red Bulls II in 2016 and Real Monarchs in 2019, also has MLS experience, with appearances with Real Salt Lake in 2022.

Already with the sixth team of his senior career across the USL and MLS, the 23-year-old left back is focused on staying in the moment during his first few days in Tulsa.

“The first steps have been great,” Powder said of acclimating to the team. “Obviously, the coach had a plan and they want me to understand what that plan is. And, obviously, I’m just trying to keep my head level and focus on what the coach tells me to do.”

Powder has played 768 minutes this season and recorded one goal and one assist. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 115 all-time USL appearances.

“I’m a very dynamic wingback,” Powder said of his game. “I can pretty much play anywhere on the field, but I like to play hugging the line and going at guys, just basically being dynamic in the final third.”

FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts seconded Powder’s statement of his skills.

“As we see what he did in Indy, he’s on the left side and that’s what we want,” Ricketts said. “People going forward, people putting service in the box and quality on the ball. So, I think every addition we have is supposed to add quality to the team, and that’s what we expect him to bring. He’s a wonderful player, and more importantly a good person, which we need in the environment.”

Powder was a part of just the second player-for-player trade in FC Tulsa history and the third as a franchise. In the corresponding move, FC Tulsa parted ways with the 30-year-old Lewis, who was the franchise’s longest-tenured player before the move.

Ricketts said FC Tulsa will miss what Lewis provided as a person and as a goalie, but thankfully it has Austin Wormell as his replacement, who is also trusted in the box.

“Trust me, words can’t express what he’s meant to this organization,” Ricketts said of Lewis. “He’s a tremendous person (and) a tremendous goalkeeper. So, sometimes, you can’t replace that, but, it’s football, and things go on. So we’ll try our best to replace the keeper, but not replace the person. In terms of what we have, we have Austin Wormell, who’s a wonderful goalkeeper. In terms of that, we’ll miss Sean, but we have someone we can depend on in the goal just as well.”

Ricketts, as a former professional footballer, understands what it’s like to switch teams and places, as he did numerous times throughout his 20-year senior career.

Ricketts knows it’ll be tough but hopes the environment he and his team are aiming to create can ease the process for Powder.

“The group as a whole, they’re embracing him so he feels comfortable,” Ricketts said. “And when you’re comfortable, you play your best football. So that’s all we can do, but when you’re coming from someplace new, you have new friends, you’ve traded ties. It’s gonna be tough. But hopefully we provide an atmosphere so he’s comfortable so he can play.”

For Powder, the trade process will be in the back of his mind as he takes place in FC Tulsa’s back line on Saturday night. His main priority will be earning a win, or as he said, three points for the Eastern Conference standings.

“It’s definitely a journey,” Powder said. “I just take it day by day. Obviously keep humble and know what you want out of it and know what you’re putting into it.”

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World