FC TULSA UPDATE

FC Tulsa update: `Most important week so far' includes three road matches

  • Updated
  • 0
FC Tulsa vs Memphis (copy)

FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas (center) walks away as Memphis celebrates in a 3-0 win last October at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will look to avenge two October losses on Wednesday. TULSA WORLD FILE

 CORY YOUNG, for the Tulsa World

Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memphis 901 FC, AutoZone Park

Records: FC Tulsa 3-3-0, 9 points (3rd place, USL Eastern Conference); Memphis 901 FC 2-1-1, 7 points (8th place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Next home match: 7:30 p.m. April 23 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Notable: Wednesday starts a stretch of three road games in seven days as FC Tulsa also will visit Tampa Bay on Saturday before its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against FC Dallas on Tuesday. "It's the most important week of the year so far," FC Tulsa defender Gabi Torres said Tuesday. … Memphis was the only division opponent to win the season series against FC Tulsa last year — it swept two matches from FC Tulsa last October for a 3-1 advantage overall in 2021. Memphis scored eight goals in those four matches, but only two were by a player still with the team, Laurent Kissiedou. This season, Memphis only has four goals in four matches. … FC Tulsa's four goals allowed in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh were the most it has given up at home since 2018. "It definitely wasn't good conceding four goals in a game," Torres said. "We just need to get together and keep working hard." … Midfielder Abuchi Obinwa made his first regular-season appearance for Tulsa on Saturday when he played the last 30 minutes. "It felt good, I came out with a lot of energy because I have been waiting for my moment," Obinwa said. … Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Albert Dikwa was voted the USL Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for April 4-10 after he had two goals and an assist in the 4-3 win at Tulsa.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

