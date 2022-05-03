FC Tulsa update: Long break ends with trip to El Paso

Notable: FC Tulsa returns to action after an 11-day break following four consecutive losses, including three in USL Championship action. … Wednesday will be FC Tulsa's first match in El Paso since a 2020 playoff loss. … El Paso won the lone meeting last year, 2-1, on Oct. 9 at ONEOK Field. Rodrigo da Costa had Tulsa's goal. Da Costa also had a goal in the playoff loss to El Paso. … Scoring has not been a problem for El Paso with 17 goals in eight matches, but Locomotive FC has allowed 16 goals. … Aaron Gómez and Dylan Mares each lead El Paso with three goals. … JJ Williams leads Tulsa with four goals and da Costa has three. … Tulsa's Sean Lewis is third in USL Championship with 22 saves. … In its past three USL matches — all losses — FC Tulsa has allowed a goal in the first 12 minutes. FC Tulsa has won only three matches when it has trailed since the start of 2020. FC Tulsa has allowed 13 goals in the past five USL matches. … Wednesday will be Star Wars Night at the match.