FC Tulsa update: Lebo Moloto will be available Saturday against Detroit after red card overturned

Notable: Midfielder Lebo Moloto's red card from Wednesday's 3-1 loss at El Paso was rescinded Friday and he will be available for Saturday's match against Detroit City FC. Moloto, who was acting as captain with Bradley Bourgeois unavailable to play, had an assist before being ejected in the 33rd minute after his verbal confrontation with El Paso captain Yuma Monsalvez ended with Monsalvez flopping to the ground dramatically. "He's pivotal for our team," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said of Moloto. "We've dealt with some adversity and to have him back ... it's an opportunity to maybe spark something special and get on a long run." ... Tulsa is 0-2 and has played 92 minutes short-handed in games when it has received a red card that has later been overturned this season. ... FC Tulsa looks to end a five-match losing streak that includes four in USL Championship action. "You've just got to focus on the details, focus on the process," FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis said. "We try to do that regardless of how things are going." Lewis is playing as a pro for the first time against a team from Michigan, his home state. "It's great; I know a couple of guys from the team," Lewis said. ... Detroit City, known as Le Rouge, has won four in a row and is in its first season in USL Championship after moving from NISA, a third-division pro league. Detroit's defense ranks No. 1 in the league as goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher has allowed only four goals in eight games — Antoine Hoppenot leads Detroit's offense with three goals. Nsien said, "Detroit is hard working and looks to grind out results. ... They're going to look to outwork us and try to put the ball in the box and put a lot of players across. ... They're really aggressive in the attack and we have to exploit that." ... JJ Williams, who leads FC Tulsa with five goals, is one of five candidates for USL Championship's Player of the Month for April.