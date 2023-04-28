Notable: After an open date last week, FC Tulsa returns to action against the Western Conference's top team. Tulsa is 0-9-2 against Sacramento, including a 2-1 loss in last year's meeting. Sacramento is 5-0 in Tulsa. This will be Sacramento's third game in eight days -- a stretch that included a U.S. Open Cup win. The Republic, which has the most points in the league, has allowed only one goal this season as Daniel Vitiello leads the USL with six clean sheets in seven matches. Russell Cicerone and Luis Felipe are Sacramento's scoring leader with four goals each. Marcus Epps and Rodrigo da Costa pace Tulsa with three goals each. ... Tulsa won the only time it led at halftime this season. ... After Saturday, FC Tulsa will be on the road for five of its next six matches.