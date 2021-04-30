FC Tulsa update: Joaquin Rivas nears club's career goals record

Notable: Joaquin Rivas, who scored twice in last week's opener, has 19 goals in his career with FC Tulsa, one behind Sammy Ochoa. Rivas said about rejoining Tulsa after two years with Saint Louis FC, "I’m very excited. I’ve been saying since Day 1 that this is the most excited I’ve ever been to start a season. ... I think it’s just been a long two years for me. When I was in St. Louis, a lot of rough times, but something about Tulsa just brings out something in me, I guess. It started off already very well for me in the first game so I think that’s very positive.” ... FC Tulsa has an eight-game, regular-season unbeaten streak — its last loss was 2-1 to Sporting KC II on Aug. 29, at ONEOK Field. Tulsa is 0-8-1 in the all-time series. Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about how Sporting KC II compares now to last year's 5-10-1 team, "I would say very similar, they’ve seemingly started to blend (in some experience) a little bit with the youth ... established players that are dynamic that can help them attack and score. They’ve brought back some really experienced players like Ropapa (Mensah), guys that can score at this level. So, they’ll be a good blend of youth and some dangerous experience.” ... Mensah, who has 26 goals and 14 assists in 103 USL games since 2017 and was with Pittsburgh last year, was a teammate of Tulsa's Bradley Bourgeois and Lebo Moloto when they were with Nashville SC in 2018-19. ... Moloto had seven goals for KC's USL Cup runner-up team in 2017. ... This is Tulsa's only home game until Sporting KC II returns June 16. ... FC Tulsa announced three Academy Contract signings — defenders Jesus Hernandez and Piercen Fisher, and forward Promise Akinpelu. They trained with the club as trialists during the preseason. Hernandez, 18, and Fisher, 16, are from Tulsa. Akinpelu, 19, is from Brampton, Ontario. They join Martin Martinez-Leyva and Tony Mota as Academy Contract players on Tulsa’s roster. ... Callum Chapman-Page, who received a red card for abusive language while playing for Tulsa in last year's playoff loss at El Paso, was suspended for Miami FC’s three games this season.