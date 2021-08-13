 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa update: Hot LouCity FC looks for revenge
FC Tulsa update: Hot LouCity FC looks for revenge

FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC (copy)

FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa smiles while the final whistle blows during a breakaway scoring opportunity against Louisville City FC at ONEOK Field. FC Tulsa takes on Louisville City on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Louisville.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Louisville City FC, Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville

Records: FC Tulsa 7-8-1, 22 points (3rd place, USL Central Division); Louisville City FC 11-3-3, 36 points (1st place, USL Central Division)

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Season series: Tied 1-1

Notable: The teams have split 3-2 decisions in Tulsa this year — with the winning team in each case jumping to a 3-0 lead. LouCity has gone 5-0-1 since a 3-2 loss to Tulsa on July 10. ... Cameron Lancaster is LouCity's top scorer with nine goals — tied for third in the league. His teammate Brian Ownby is tied for the league lead with seven assists. Lou City is 8-1-2 at home while Tulsa is 3-5-1 on the road. ... Rodrigo da Costa leads Tulsa with eight goals. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about Saturday's match: "For us, we have a team that can play flexible. I think the first game when we actually lost to them, we outplayed them in terms of having the ball. The second game when we won, we were able to sit back, soak pressure up, and hit them on a counterattack. I think they have to make some adjustments in the game to complement the way that we play and I think we can go out with the understanding just to play balanced and be prepared for the transitions, but also to get our hooks in early and keep the ball. That would be great also, to put them on the back foot. We don’t like feeling like we are away from home and to sit back, but we can’t be naïve either; they are a top team.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

