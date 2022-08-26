 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC TULSA UPDATE

FC Tulsa update: Homestand ends with Throwback Night; Playing time increases for Marcus Epps

FC Tulsa vs Hartford Athletic (copy)

Hartford Athletic defender Ash Apollon (14) and FC Tulsa forward Marcus Epps (7) battle during Wednesday's match.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Loudoun United, ONEOK Field

Records: Loudoun United FC 6-15-3, 21 points (11th place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 9-13-4, 31 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Promotions: Throwback Night/Fireworks/$1 Beer Night — The 1983 NASL Soccer Bowl champion Tulsa Roughnecks will be honored. FC Tulsa players will be wearing special Roughnecks-inspired jerseys during the warmup period. Fans can also have their picture taken with the Soccer Bowl trophy. With a ticket to the Midfield Terrace behind the FC Tulsa bench for $10, fans can purchase $1 beers starting at 6:30 p.m. Midfield Terrace offers general admission seating. Only 300 of these tickets are available. There will be a pre-match concert from classic rocker Paul Benjaman at 6 p.m.

Notable: Saturday is the finale of a three-match homestand and will be the second-ever meeting between Loudoun and Tulsa. — Tulsa rallied from a late 2-0 deficit for a 2-2 tie on July 3 at Loudoun as Rodrigo da Costa scored in the final moments of stoppage time. ... Tulsa had a season-high 25 shots in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Hartford. ... Da Costa is the leader on Tulsa’s active roster with seven goals. ... Tulsa is 7-4-2 at home while Loudoun is 1-8-1 on the road. Loudoun has only two wins in its past nine matches and has the third-fewest goals in the league while allowing the fifth-highest total, 48. Tyler Freeman leads Loudoun with six goals in 14 games. ... FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell’s 79.5% save percentage is tied for the USL Championship lead with Louisville City FC’s Kyle Morton. Wormell is second in the league with 4.1 saves made per 90 minutes. ... Marcus Epps, a midfielder who was acquired late last month from Phoenix for Tulsa scoring leader JJ Williams, played the entire second half Wednesday after being on the field for about 15 minutes in his Tulsa debut last Saturday. Epps said, “This team is a great mixture of talent and hard work, so I’ve enjoyed integrating with the group. It’s been even more special being able to play at home in front of our great fans. (Wednesday’s) result was not what we wanted but the group is hungry, and three points is the focus come Saturday.”

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

