Promotions: Pups at the Pitch Night — All fans are welcome to bring their dogs with the purchase of a dog ticket. Every dog through the gates will receive a limited-edition FC Tulsa bandana. Dogs can watch the match from the lawn sections or from the main concourse, and owners must present dog vaccinations records at the gate.

Notable: FC Tulsa hosts Pittsburgh in the second of a three-game homestand. ... FC Tulsa is the only USL Championship club with two players, Marcus Epps and Milo Yosef, with two goals each. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Collin Fernandez ranks sixth in the league with 2.7 tackles won per 90 minutes played. .. Michael Nelson's shutout Saturday against Loudoun United FC was his first for Tulsa and his fifth in 18 USL-C appearances. Nelson leads the league with 13 saves. ... Pittsburgh swept both its matches against Tulsa last season. Albert Dikwa had two goals and an assists in a 4-3 win at ONEOK Field and the match's only goal in a home victory over Tulsa. Dikwa has three goals in three matches this season.