Notable: Three of FC Tulsa's six matches have been decided in stoppage time -- two losses and a draw. ... The teams split two meetings last season with the home team winning each game. .. FC Tulsa has not played since a 2-1 loss last Saturday at San Diego. ... Saturday's matchup features two of the top three scoring teams in the USL. ... Rodrigo da Costa leads Tulsa with either a goal or assist in four of the six matches. He ranks second in the league with 13 chances created and 30 crosses. ... Charleston's offense is led by Augustine Williams, who has four goals. He has 56 in his career dating back to 2016. Charleston's new coach this season is Ben Pirmann, who was the 2022 USL Championship coach of the year with Memphis 901 FC. A key addition has been Nick Markanich from MLS’ FC Cincinnati with two goals and an assist.