FC Tulsa update: First-ever meeting with The Miami FC set for Saturday at ONEOK Field

Notable: This is the first-ever match between Tulsa and The Miami FC. Rodrigo da Costa and JJ Williams lead Tulsa with five goals. Austin Wormell will be the Tulsa goalkeeper for the second consecutive game after coming up with seven saves in a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. ... Miami, on a three-game unbeaten streak, is coming off a 2-2 draw against Pittsburgh last weekend in a match that had more than three hours of delays. ... MFC has 16 goals in 13 games, but has allowed only 12. Miami's Cooper Sparrow is tied for second in the USL with five shutouts. ... MFC's top players are Romeo Parkes, who has a team-high three goals, and Kyle Murphy, who had two late game-winning goals for Memphis last year against Tulsa. Murphy has two goals this season after scoring 20 last season. ... Wednesday was the first time that da Costa subbed in during a match since the 2020 season. He started all 33 matches last season and the first 11 in 2022 before being sidelined due to the USL's health and safety protocols. His tying goal was Tulsa's eighth out of 19 overall this season that was scored after the 75th minute. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, "It's great to have Rodrigo back. We've missed him and one of our biggest concerns was how much physically he could endure after not being able to train for some period of time and being out. We know Rodrigo has a gift in and around the goal area so anytime you're able to put a player like Rodrigo on the field near the goal, you expect something good to happen and of course it worked out for us." Da Costa added about coming back, "It was hard, especially being away for 10 days and I was feeling my best before I had to stay away from playing. The legs -- you think you have the same legs, but you don't. Ten days is a long time, especially when you're playing at this level. Every day counts. But I feel great."