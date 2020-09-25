FC Tulsa update: Final home stretch starts Saturday on Hispanic Heritage Night

Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. San Antonio FC, ONEOK Field
Records: San Antonio FC 10-1-3, 33 points (1st place, USL Group D); FC Tulsa 3-2-7, 16 points (3rd place, USL Group D)
Season series: San Antonio leads 1-0-1
Tickets: From $8 to $20 (advance); $10 to $25 (walk-up)
Promotions: Hispanic Heritage Night/Fireworks — Local band “Grupo Soniak” will perform before kickoff, and there will be food trucks outside the gates of the stadium and local vendors on the concourse. After postgame fireworks, fans can watch a match featuring top talent in local Hispanic league La Independencia La Liga.
TV: My41/ESPN-Plus
Notable: Saturday starts a stretch of three home matches in eight days for FC Tulsa, which has not played since a 1-1 home draw against the OKC Energy on Sept. 12. A scheduled road match on Sept. 19 at Rio Grande Valley FC was postponed due to RGV's COVID-19 issues. FC Tulsa's two weeks without a match followed a stretch of five in 15 days. Coach Michael Nsien said about the time off, “We tried to make the most out of it. When you play a lot of matches like that, you don’t really have time to improve on certain things. It’s prepare, recover and get back at it. Now we’ve had an opportunity to work on things that we feel we have gotten away from a little bit. We feel like we’ve healed and are in the best position as possible, physically and mentally, to compete against San Antonio and win.” ... FC Tulsa is two points behind Austin Bold FC in the battle for the United Soccer League Group D's second and final playoff berth. Tulsa has a potential four matches left and Austin three. Austin, after a 4-0 win over Sporting KC II on Tuesday, visits the OKC Energy on Sunday. ... Dario Suarez has all of FC Tulsa's six goals in its past four matches. Either Suarez or Ariel Martinez has scored or assisted on Tulsa's last 12 goals. Suarez's eight goals are tied for eighth in the USL.
