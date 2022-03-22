FC Tulsa update: El Salvador calls up Joaquin Rivas, Ronald Rodriguez for World Cup qualifiers

Notable: FC Tulsa will be without forward Joaquín Rivas and defender Ronald Rodríguez for its next two matches. Both were called up to the El Salvador National Team for its last three World Cup qualifiers, starting Thursday. “I’m honored and motivated to be able to represent my country once again,” Rivas said in a media release. “Since I was a boy one of my dreams was to play in the Estadio Azteca [against Mexico]. I’m hoping to do our best and finish strong.” El Salvador will play Thursday at Jamaica, host Costa Rica on Sunday and visit Mexico on March 30. ... The crowd of 4,531 for the home opener Saturday was FC Tulsa's second-largest crowd at ONEOK Field since 2020 and largest against an out-of-state opponent. ... It was Tulsa's largest season-opening crowd since 2018. ... On Saturday, Machuca became the first Tulsa player to score in his home debut since another Honduran, Cristian Altamirano, who scored in the 2019 season opener. ... FC Tulsa will learn Wednesday night its opponent for its U.S. Open Cup second-round match on April 5 — the Azteca FC/Tulsa Athletic winner at 7 p.m. at ORU. ... After a practice in cold mist on Tuesday, veteran forward Brian Brown said about his biggest challenge this season since joining FC Tulsa, "The weather; I'm from Jamaica, we had three days of snow, but I think I'm doing fairly good on that."