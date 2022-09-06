FC Tulsa update: Eastern leader LouCity visits ONEOK Field

Notable: FC Tulsa, coming off a 2-1 loss at lowly Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, trails Detroit by nine points for the Eastern Conference's final playoff berth with only six matches remaining for a possible 18 points if it wins out. Tulsa plays at Detroit on Sept. 24. LouCity already has clinched a playoff berth. Tulsa is 8-4-2 at home and LouCity is the same on the road. FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said, "We will look at how we did (against Atlanta) and have confidence going into the Louisville game because we know it will be very tough. We will be at home — and when we’re at home, we are a hard team to beat. Come Wednesday, we will dust ourselves off and look at what we did wrong (at Atlanta), what we can improve on, and then go again.” ... FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird and defender Johnny Fenwick know the urgency of the situation. “We need to win," Bird said. "There is no margin for error. The last six games are finals.” Fenwick said, “That was a tough loss, but we can't let our heads drop. We have to regroup and go again. It's going to be really difficult, but we still believe we have a chance of making the playoffs.” ... In their earlier meeting this season on May 28, FC Tulsa lost 4-1 at LouCity. That was the last game that Sean Lewis played as FC Tulsa's goalkeeper — Austin Wormell has played the past 16 in a row. ... LouCity's all-time goals leader, Cameron Lancaster, scored twice and has seven goals in five career games against Tulsa. Lancaster, however, is injured and will not play Wednesday. ... Tulsa, except for defender Jorge Corrales, who is out for the season, does not have anyone else on the injury report for the first time since May. ... Wilson Harris leads LouCity with 11 goals and Sean Totsch has scored with eight while Amadou Dia has seven assists. LouCity goalie Kyle Morton is tied for second in the league with 11 shutouts. ... Wormell has the league's highest saves percentage at 77.8 while Morton's is at 75.5.