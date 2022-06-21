FC Tulsa update: Donovan Ricketts debuts as interim head coach; Another honor for Austin Wormell

Notable: Donovan Ricketts will make his debut as FC Tulsa's interim head coach after 5½ seasons as an assistant. Also potentially making his debut will be veteran defender Sean McFarlane, who was acquired Tuesday on loan from Miami FC. Injuries have limited him to five games this season. He has made 97 appearances in five seasons in USL Championship, also playing for Colorado Springs and Austin. McFarlane, 29, was on the Jamaican U-20 national team in 2012 when Ricketts was a goalkeeper on the Jamaican national team. McFarlane ranks fifth on the league's career assists list for defenders with 17. . FC Tulsa is coming off three consecutive draws -- the last two scoreless as it recently made the transition to a 3-4-3 formation. "When you move from system to another system, sometimes it takes a little time to get rolling," Ricketts said about the offense. "We're just getting the pieces in place." .. Memphis won the season series 3-1 against Tulsa in 2021. ... FC Tulsa is 0-8-4 in its last 12 USL road matches. .. Wednesday's match is a makeup of an April 13 postponement due to storms. The forecast this time is for clear skies with a high of 101. .. Phillip Goodrum leads Memphis with eight goals -- tied for second in the league. .. JJ Williams and Rodrigo da Costa lead Tulsa with five goals each. .. Tulsa has not allowed a goal in 253 minutes and is within 12 of the franchise record of 265 set in 2017. .. Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for the second time this month. His 93.8 save percentage is the best among league goalies with multiple starts.. Memphis' Ben Pirmann was the league's coach of the month for May and midfielder Jeremy Kelly was the player of the month. Kelly is tied for the league assists lead with six. .. Elgin Park is hosting FC Tulsa's official watch party. Fans attending will have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets.