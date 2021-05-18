FC Tulsa update: Defender Mo Jadama will face former teammates in Atlanta

Notable: This is the first-ever meeting between the teams. ... FC Tulsa defender Mo Jadama is an Atlanta-area native who was Atlanta United 2’s captain in 2020, playing every minute of the season. “Experience-wise it was great for me, I had a lot of younger players on my team, so I had to kind of take over the ‘older guy’ role on that team,” Jadama said. “But it was fantastic. I had a good experience there with the kids and the coaching staff. Going back [to Atlanta] is going to be exciting.” ... FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois graduated Saturday from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. ... FC Tulsa’s Sean Lewis, who has allowed only one goal in the first three games, was selected as having the USL Championship Save of the Week for Week 3 against Indy Eleven. ... This is Atlanta’s home opener after three road matches — a 2-0 loss to Louisville City FC, and a 1-0 win and 2-2 draw against OKC Energy FC. Tulsa defeated OKC Energy 3-1. This will be Tulsa’s first match since May 8. “For us it’s just another day, just on Wednesday instead of Saturday,” Jadama said. “Obviously, we will have fresher legs than them, but for me I like playing on Wednesday and then playing on Saturday because the momentum is going, so it just depends on how we are. We should be fresh going into the game.”