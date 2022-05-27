FC Tulsa update: Ciaran Winters returns from loan; Hartford match rescheduled

Notable: FC Tulsa has a 10-game USL winless streak (0-7-3) on the road since a 1-0 victory last Sept. 3 at Louisville City. The clubs split four meetings last season. LouCity, the 2017 and '18 USL champion, is a perennial title contender. "They are on a pedestal and have achieved a lot since this league started," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "FC Tulsa would want those type of achievements. We've done very well against them and I think a lot of that has to do with respect. You have to go out and beat the best to be considered among the best." Wilson Harris leads LouCity with six goals and JJ Williams paces Tulsa with five. LouCity's Kyle Morton leads the USL with seven shutouts while FC Tulsa's Sean Lewis tops the USL with 35 saves. ... FC Tulsa, after its scheduled May 21 home match against Hartford Athletic was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within FC Tulsa’s team, hasn't played since May 13. "With COVID and weather it's been a little bit rough," Nsien said about preparations this week. "Of the players who have been available the intensity has been very good. Overall it's been a very good training week." Nsien added there will be five or six players who will be unavailable, some who are regulars in the lineup. ... FC Tulsa recalled midfielder Ciaran Winters from his loan with the USL League One's Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. He will be available for Saturday's match. Winters, 20, who is from Tulsa, appeared in 10 matches last season with FC Tulsa. "I know the experience was good for him being away, competing in a different environment," Nsien said. "We recalled Ciaran because we are limited on some players and I think it's time to see him in our own environment, to see what he's learned and (how he has) progressed, and he understand he needs to make a big push the rest of the season." ... The match against Hartford Athletic has been rescheduled for Aug. 24.