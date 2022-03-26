FC Tulsa update: Busy schedule continues with California trip

Notable: FC Tulsa plays Sacramento for the first time since a 1-1 draw in the 2020 opener at Sacramento — the last match before the COVID pandemic resulted in a four-month schedule hiatus. Rodrigo da Costa scored Tulsa's goal, assisted by Lebo Moloto, and Sean Lewis had seven saves. Tulsa is 0-8-2 in the all-time series with Sacramento. ... Both teams played San Diego Loyal SC in their last previous match. Sacramento lost 2-0 on March 19, while Tulsa won 1-0 on Wednesday. ... Sacramento, 8-12-12 last year, added for this season goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, who had 14 clean sheets over the previous two years for Pittsburgh, and former OKC Energy FC captain Conor Donovan. ... This is the first time since 2018 that Tulsa has played California teams in consecutive games. ... Dario Suarez's goal on Wednesday was his 19th in this decade — the most of any FC Tulsa player. ... FC Tulsa received a strong 37 minutes off the bench from Kembo Kibato on Wednesday. “Kembo is one of many players that can come in and change the game," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "He can also start the game and be effective, I don’t want to downplay his value by thinking he’s just a player that comes on and provides energy. He is a player that, at any moment, can change the game for us. You saw in the game, he was isolated a lot defensively, won a lot of 1-on-1 tackles, and drove the ball forward. When guys are tired and you have a player with his enthusiasm and speed, he’s always going to pose a problem.” ... This will be FC Tulsa's third match in nine days.