FC Tulsa update: Black Gold Derby's Wrench at stake Wednesday

Notable: FC Tulsa, coming off a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC on Saturday, is tied with Austin Bold FC for United Soccer League Group D’s second and final playoff berth, but Tulsa has a potential three games remaining compared to Austin’s two. The Energy and Austin played to a scoreless draw on Sunday. FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon said, “We’re on a high right now after beating San Antonio. We’ve told ourselves that we can’t celebrate too early, there’s still games to be played. We really have to get the results. Even though it is in our control, anything can happen. A couple of bad results for us and good results for Austin and we’re out of the playoffs. We’re taking that momentum and trying to continue that into the game against OKC. At the same time, we’re staying level and preparing for (Wednesday) night.” … This is the third and final match in the 2020 Black Gold Derby. In the previous five years, Tulsa has come away only once (in 2017) with the Wrench that goes to the winner of the season series between the state’s rivals. The teams played to 1-1 draws on July 13 in Oklahoma City and on Sept. 12 at ONEOK Field. … The Energy has an 11-game winless streak. … Dario Suarez is Tulsa’s leading scorer with eight goals this season. The Energy has eight goals in 14 games – the lowest scoring team in the 35-team USL – and only two goals in the past 10 games – but one of those came in the final minute of the Sept. 12 draw in Tulsa. ... The Energy's Cody Laurendi was named the USL Player of the Week after a five-save shutout, including one on a penalty kick, against Austin in his 100th appearance for the club. Tulsa's Eric Bird was selected as a midfielder on the USL Championship Team of the Week. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien's scouting report on OKC: “They’re dangerous on the wings and on set pieces. They scored in the last minute in the last game (off a set piece). It’s important that we’re organized when there’s stoppages of play. We need to have the matchups correct and have the guys dig in to win those matchups. Through flow of play, I feel like we should be able to control the game and assert ourselves and our style of play. When they get those set pieces we have to be really prepared and organized.”