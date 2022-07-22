 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa update: Birmingham trip starts three-match road stretch

FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa (10) goes up for a header in front of Birmingham Legion FC defender Alex Crognale (21) during their match on March 19 at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Birmingham Legion FC, Protective Stadium,  Birmingham, Alabama

Records: FC Tulsa 6-11-4, 22 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference); Birmingham Legion FC, 9-5-5, 32 points (sixth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: FC Tulsa leads 1-0

Next home match: Aug. 20 vs. Indy Eleven, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: FC Tulsa, 0-8-2 on the road this season, has a 14-game winless streak in away marches dating back to last season. But Tulsa won 2-1 in its most recent visit to Birmingham last August. Saturday opens a stretch of three consecutive road matches. Tulsa has been off since a 2-1 loss to New Mexico on July 13. Birmingham is home for the first time since June 8 after completing a 3-1-1 road stretch that ended with two shutout wins. Tulsa is 3-1-1 against Birmingham since the start of the 2021 season. "The past is the past, but it's a good yardstick to judge how you match up with a team," FC Tulsa interim coach Donovan Ricketts said after Thursday's practice. .. Tulsa's 3-1 win over Birmingham on March 19 included goals by Rodrigo da Costa, Machuca and the since-traded Joaquin Rivas. And Tulsa's goalkeeper in that game was the since-traded Sean Lewis. .. FC Tulsa scoring leader JJ Williams who has eight goals, will return to Birmingham as a player for the first time since he was with Legion FC from 2019-21. ... FC Tulsa has two defenders, Johnny Fenwick and Adrian Diz Pe, suspended for Saturday's match. Fenwick received a red card against New Mexico and Diz Pe is penalized for an accumulation of eight yellow cards. .. Birmingham's Matt Van Oekel is tied for the league lead with eight shutouts.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

