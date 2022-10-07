FC Tulsa update: After hat trick, Luca Sowinski set for home debut Saturday against desperate Monterey Bay F.C.

Notable: FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field for its first home match since Sept. 7. FC Tulsa, eliminated from playoff contention, will only have one match remaining this season after Saturday. "Just want to end the season on a positive note," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said Friday. "We know the end is near but we still have a job to do. This is the most difficult part when you know you're almost there, you're not playing for anything but we're in front of our fans and we still have our pride to play for so we're just expecting to put on a good show." .. Monterey Bay is in an eight-team scramble for the Western Conference's final three playoff berths. Defending league champion Orange County is the only Western team eliminated. .. FC Tulsa is 8-4-3 at home. .. This will be FC Tulsa's first home match since its youth movement moved into high gear with four players under 20 likely to play. FC Tulsa is 1-0-1 since going with a younger lineup. Luca Sowinski, who is 18 and expected to make his ONEOK Field debut, along with FC Tulsa teammate Dario Suarez were selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week after last Saturday's 4-2 win at Indy Eleven. Sowinski had three goals while Suarez added a goal and an assist. Sowinski fired five of his six shots on goal, won seven duels and made six ball recoveries. His hat trick was the first for Tulsa since Jesus Ferreira on Sept. 5, 2018. Suarez's passing accuracy was 86%. He has scored in seven of Tulsa’s last nine matches. It was the first time in six months that Tulsa had two players selected. .. Suarez and Rodrigo da Costa lead Tulsa's active players with nine goals each. .. Monterey Bay has bounced back from a 1-6 start in its initial season, but has lost its past two matches by a combined score of 6-1. Monterey Bay is fifth in the league with 11 clean sheets, but has given up three or more goals in eight matches. .. Chase Boone and Sam Gleadle lead Monterey Bay with eight goals each.