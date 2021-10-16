FC Tulsa `upbeat' after draw at San Antonio

FC Tulsa usually wins when it scores the first goal.

However, an early lead wasn't enough for FC Tulsa to keep its winless streak from reaching six on Saturday night.

Jose Gallegos' goal in the 56th minute enabled host San Antonio FC to rally for a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at Toyota Field.

FC Tulsa, 0-3-3, in its past six matches, is 11-1-3 when it scores first. FC Tulsa (12-12-4, 40 points) falls four points behind Memphis 901 FC in the battle for third place in the USL's Central Division with four matches remaining. San Antonio (13-7-9, 48 points) is 4-1-1 in its past six matches and in second place in the Mountain Division.

Rodrigo da Costa's team-high 10th goal of the season gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Da Costa curled in a left-footed shot inside the left post from about 20 yards.

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell made a leaping save to rob San Antonio scoring leader Nathan Fogaca in the 37th minute.

"From the first half, we stuck to what we wanted to do, what we worked on all week, what we wanted to defend," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "We felt very good going into halftime up 1-0."