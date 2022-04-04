FC Tulsa/Tulsa Athletic update: Tulsa Derby is first U.S. Open Cup match at ONEOK Field since '15

Notable: This will be the first U.S. Open Cup match at ONEOK Field since the Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa) lost 1-0 to OKC Energy in a third-round match on May 27, 2015. The Roughnecks lost an Open Cup home match to FC Wichita in 2018 at the University of Tulsa. … Tulsa Athletic, which defeated Azteca FC 3-0 in the first round while FC Tulsa received a bye, qualified for the Open Cup when it reached the NPSL National Championship last year. … Joe Garcia led Tulsa Athletic with 10 goals last season and scored against Azteca FC. Garcia is the Tulsa Athletic captain and has 31 goals in five seasons with the club. … Goalkeeper Sean Lewis is the only FC Tulsa player to have been on the pitch for all 450 minutes of the regular season. … FC Tulsa has lost its last three U.S. Open Cup matches. In 2017 (as the Roughnecks), it reached the fourth round before losing 2-1 at FC Dallas. … Tuesday’s winner in the first Tulsa Derby advances to the third round scheduled April 19-21 when many MLS teams enter the tournament.