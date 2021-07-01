FC Tulsa tries to stop OKC Energy's winning streak

Notable: This is the second of four matches between the clubs this season in the Black Gold Derby. Tulsa won 3-1 in the season opener at Oklahoma City as Joaquin Rivas scored twice. OKC is a much different club now since a head coaching change as John Pascarella and the Energy mutually agreed to part ways on June 4. Pascarella has been succeeded on an interim basis by assistant Leigh Veidman, who has led the Energy to a three-game winning streak. ... Tulsa will be without Kembo Kibato, who was suspended for one game after receiving a red card for two cautionable offenses against Rio Grande Valley FC on June 25. ... Rodrigo da Costa and midfielder Eric Bird were selected to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week for Week 10. Da Costa was runner-up for player of the week as he scored twice in a 2-1 victory, and won all three of his attempted tackles and seven of his 13 duels. Bird won all five of his tackles, nine of 14 duels and recorded six interceptions.... Tulsa also be without defender Jorge Luis Corrales, who will be playing for the Cuban National Team on Saturday. ... OKC’s scoring leader is Villyan Bijev with four goals and goalkeeper C.J. Cochran has three shutouts. Rivas and da Costa lead Tulsa with five goals each. ... Tulsa is 2-0-4 in its past six matches against OKC.