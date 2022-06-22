FC Tulsa transfers Joaquin Rivas to Miami FC

FC Tulsa announced Wednesday the transfer of veteran forward Joaquin Rivas to Miami FC.

That corresponded with a move earlier this week when FC Tulsa acquired veteran defender Sean McFarlane on loan from Miami. Both moves are pending USL Championship approval.

McFarlane, 29, arrived in Tulsa on Sunday night and joined the team for training on Monday. He is expected to make his Tulsa debut against Charleston on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. The moves were made after FC Tulsa played consecutive scoreless ties that left it with a 4-8-3 record after a 1-6-3 stretch.

“The USL Championship is a league where pace can make the difference in wins and losses,” FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr said in a media release. “Sean will add an infusion of speed on the wing to help move the ball from defense to attack quickly, as well as an ability to place crosses of quantity and quality into the box. I am excited for our fans to see him in an FC Tulsa uniform this weekend.”

McFarlane, while with Austin, had one goal and four assists in five meetings against Tulsa in 2019-20. He ranks fifth in USL Championship career points (27) among defenders. Injuries have limited McFarlane to five games this season. He was available but didn't play in Tulsa's scoreless draw with Miami on June 4 at ONEOK Field.

Rivas, 30, is second in career goals (27) for Tulsa over 3 1/2 seasons. He also ranks second in starts, appearances and minutes played for the club. Rivas had three goals and one assist in 10 matches this season, but had missed five due to playing for the El Salvador national team. Rivas had two goals on May 7 against Detroit in Tulsa's only win during the past 10 matches.

Doerr indicated during a press conference Saturday that besides wanting the team to get younger and quicker, that multiple players missing Tulsa matches due to being with national teams was a concern.

“There is no doubt that Joaquín is one of the best players to have ever put on a Tulsa shirt,” Doerr.said. “At this point in our season, to acquire a talented player, we had to give one up as well. We wish Joaquín nothing but the best in Miami and hope to see him continue to be successful throughout his career.”

