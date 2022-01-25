FC Tulsa trades veteran goalscorers with New Mexico United

FC Tulsa added a proven goalscorer Tuesday when it acquired Brian Brown from the New Mexico United for Jerome Kiesewetter in a trade of forwards.

Brown, 29, has 38 goals and 22 assists in 109 USL Championship regular-season appearances since the start of the 2016 season. He is the league's 33rd all-time leading goalscorer. The trade is only the FC Tulsa franchise's second since entering the USL in 2015.

“I’m excited to meet the entire coaching staff, new teammates and the rest of the (FC Tulsa) family, and I’m looking forward to a fun and scoring-filled season,” Brown said in a media release.

Brown, a 29-year-old from Jamaica, had two goals and two assists in 17 games last season, split between New Mexico and Oakland. He also has played in the USL with the Charlotte Independence (2016) and Reno 1868 FC (2017-19). He had career bests of 16 goals and six assists in 2018.