 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa trades veteran goalscorers with New Mexico United
0 Comments

FC Tulsa trades veteran goalscorers with New Mexico United

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC (copy)

Jerome Kiesewetter jumps over Louisville City FC's Akil Watts and Tyler Gibson while going for a header during his final appearance with FC Tulsa last July 10 at ONEOK Field. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

FC Tulsa added a proven goalscorer Tuesday when it acquired Brian Brown from the New Mexico United for Jerome Kiesewetter in a trade of forwards.

Brown, 29, has 38 goals and 22 assists in 109 USL Championship regular-season appearances since the start of the 2016 season. He is the league's 33rd all-time leading goalscorer. The trade is only the FC Tulsa franchise's second since entering the USL in 2015.

“I’m excited to meet the entire coaching staff, new teammates and the rest of the (FC Tulsa) family, and I’m looking forward to a fun and scoring-filled season,” Brown said in a media release.

Brown, a 29-year-old from Jamaica, had two goals and two assists in 17 games last season, split between New Mexico and Oakland. He also has played in the USL with the Charlotte Independence (2016) and Reno 1868 FC (2017-19). He had career bests of 16 goals and six assists in 2018.

“Brian is a well-rounded striker who can find the small spaces in the box and finish with a quick shot,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “Brian can also come low and join the midfield to allow our other attacking players to use the space he creates. You can see from his time at Reno (1868 FC) that he can find goals. Goalscoring is the statistic that people always like to look at when you talk about strikers. We want Brian to have a complete season, full of goals, where he is a consistent attacking threat for our club.”

Brown made his pro debut in 2012 in the Jamaican National Premier League and led the league with 19 goals in 2013-14.

He was loaned to Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union for the second half of 2014 and had two goals plus an assist in only 230 minutes.  In 2015, he led the Indy Eleven, then in the NASL, with five goals in 22 games.

Brown spent part of 2019 and all of 2020 with FK Partizani Tirana, a top division side in Albania. Brown led Partizani to an Albanian Super Cup title as he scored three goals in the final.

Kiesewetter, signed by FC Tulsa with much fanfare last January after scoring 12 goals with El Paso in 2019, was scoreless in nine appearances last year before being loaned to Sacramento Republic FC, where he had one goal and an assist in 11 matches.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FC Tulsa adds players, preseason matches
Soccer

FC Tulsa adds players, preseason matches

  • Updated

The four free-agent signings were defender Ronald Rodriguez, forward Machuca, and midfielders Abuchi Obinwa and Gabriel Torres. FC Tulsa will have a preseason home match March 5.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert