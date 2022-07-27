FC Tulsa trades scoring leader JJ Williams to Phoenix Rising for former MLS player

In a blockbuster deal, FC Tulsa traded scoring leader JJ Williams to Phoenix Rising FC for former MLS winger Marcus Epps on Wednesday.

FC Tulsa has made several bold moves since Sam Doerr was named as club president last month. Most of them involved making the team younger, but in this instance that was not the case as Williams is 24 and Epps is 27.

Williams has appeared in all 22 matches in his first season with Tulsa (7-11-4) and has a team-high nine goals and 49 shots.

"I have immense respect for JJ Williams — the person, first and foremost. He and his family embodied what it means to be part of FC Tulsa and the Tulsa community," Doerr said in a media release. "We are excited for the opportunity JJ has in Phoenix and thank him for his contributions to the club this season."

Last Saturday, Williams had the clinching goal in a 2-0 win against his former team, Birmingham — snapping Tulsa's road winless streak at 14. Phoenix (7-10-3), similar to Tulsa, is on the edge of playoff position.

“JJ is a player we’ve watched for a long time,” Rising coach Rick Schantz said in a media release. “We feel now is the perfect time to add a player of his quality. JJ is a strong target forward with good feet and an incredible work rate. He is a willing runner and helps the team in all facets of the game. JJ also has the ability to finish chances inside the penalty box. He will help us immediately.”

Epps, the 25th overall 2017 MLS SuperDraft pick by Philadelphia Union, is in his sixth USL Championship season. His career USL totals are 20 goals and 16 assists. He had three goals in 32 matches for Philadelphia over the 2017 and '18 seasons.

In 2021, Epps had career-highs of six goals and five assists as he appeared in all 32 matches for San Antonio FC. He also had a goal in the playoffs as San Antonio reached the Western Conference Finals before losing to the eventual league champion Orange County SC.

Epps ranked second in the league with 89 completed dribbles and 58 chances created ranked ninth. He ranks second in completed dribbles in USL since 2017.

"It's not often a player of Marcus' ability becomes available to acquire, not only for the remainder of this season, but for next season as well," Doerr said. "He is a big piece of our present and future, and we are excited for our fans to see the quality of player and person that Marcus is."

This season, Epps has two goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

“I’m very excited to be joining the group,” Epps said. “I know it’s a crucial time in the year and I’m eager to give my all to help the club.”

Epps also has played in the USL with Bethlehem Steel, New York Red Bulls II Memphis 901 and Portland Timbers II.

FC Tulsa's next game is Saturday night at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.