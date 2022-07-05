FC Tulsa trades goalkeeper Sean Lewis to Indy Eleven for defender Noah Powder

FC Tulsa traded its longtime goalkeeper Sean Lewis to Indy Eleven on Tuesday for defender Noah Powder.

Lewis, 30, had been with Tulsa since the start of the 2019 season. In 61 appearances, his 189 saves and 10 shutouts rank second in franchise history.

Lewis was the team's MVP when he played in every minute of the team's shortened 2020 season. Last year, injuries led to him splitting time with then-rookie Austin Wormell.

This season, Lewis started the first 12 matches as Tulsa went 4-8. He then wasn't available for the next two games due to USL health and safety protocols. Wormell filled in, allowed only one goal in two games, and has played every minute ever since, covering seven matches overall, as the team has gone 1-2-4 after going 1-6 in the previous seven.

“We are thankful to Sean for all he’s done for our club and are excited for him to get the chance to play meaningful minutes with Indy,” FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr said in a media release. “We wish him and his family the best and he will always be part of the FC Tulsa family.”

The move leaves Tulsa with two goalkeepers -- Wormell, 24, and Dallas Odle, 21.

In return for Lewis, FC Tulsa receives Powder, 23, who is from New Jersey, but has represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally. Powder has 12 goals and 10 assists in 115 USL Championship appearances.

Last year, Powder was promoted from Real Monarchs SLC to Real Salt Lake, where he made seven MLS appearances.

Powder has played with two championship teams in the USL -- with New York Red Bulls II in 2016 and with Real Monarchs in 2019. He had a goal in the '19 championship match. Powder also played for Orange County SC when it had the Western Conference's best record in 2018. This year he had one goal and one assist in 12 matches.

“We’re excited to add someone of Noah’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Doerr said. “At just 23 years old, he has already won two USL Championship titles and knows what it takes to win in this league. Our fans will enjoy his attacking style and his pace fits the roster identity we are trying to build at this club.”

FC Tulsa hosts Atlanta United 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

