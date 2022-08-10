FC Tulsa takes 2-1 victory at FC Miami

In what was nearly a must-win situation, FC Tulsa came through.

Entering Wednesday's match against Miami FC, FC Tulsa trailed the hosts for the final East Division playoff spot by the equivalent of three games with 11 remaining, and rallied for a 2-1 victory.

Miami FC (9-8-7, 34 points) scored first in the 26th minute, when a familiar face took advantage of Tulsa (8-12-4, 28 points).

Joaquín Rivas, the winger Tulsa traded to Miami FC on June 22, found Paco Craig at the back post, who headed the ball past goalkeeper Austin Wormell.

Only two minutes later, Darío Suárez responded for FC Tulsa. A run from Brian Brown saw Tulsa quickly advance the ball down the right flank. Brown held up play and found Eric Bird in the middle of the pitch. Bird then delivered a horizontal ball right outside the box to Suárez, who struck it into the top-right corner of the goal to level the score.

Brown and Suárez again facilitated a break for the Tulsa attack in the 40th minute when Suárez passed to a charging Noah Powder. Powder took a touch, set the ball in front of him, and drove a calculated, long-range bender past the keeper and into the net for his first FC Tulsa goal, taking the lead just before the break.

The second half was a story of defense, with Miami dominating possession but remaining unable to score on the Tulsa defense. Tulsa outshot Miami 11-8, and although the home team had a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal, Tulsa managed to make both of its attempts find the back of the net.

With the win, FC Tulsa remains in eighth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, with 28 points, but the deficit to seventh place Miami and the final playoff spot is now down to six points. Both teams have seven matches remaining. FC Tulsa next takes to the pitch against Indy Eleven at ONEOK Field on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.