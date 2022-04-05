FC Tulsa survives `nervy ending' for win over Tulsa Athletic

Tuesday’s first meeting between FC Tulsa and Tulsa Athletic didn’t have a dramatic finish, but it was suspenseful.

FC Tulsa dominated for most of the Tulsa Derby, but then had to survive what coach Michael Nsien referred to as “a nervy ending” before coming away with a 2-1 victory in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup second-round match before 2,388 fans at ONEOK Field.

“It was an emotional affair for a lot of fans,” Nsien said. “It was good to see support for both sides. Both sets of fans were into the game the whole match. It was a good start for us.”

But then, as was the case last Saturday in a 3-2 win against New York Red Bulls II and a couple other USL Championship matches this season, FC Tulsa let its opponent hang around after appearing to be in control, and that led to some unexpected suspense.

“Overall there were some opportunities to kill the game off, and we want to be more clinical,” Nsien said. “Those are some things we’ve been talking about for a while. We can’t let teams claw their way back into games, so we’ll continue to improve on that.”

For Tulsa Athletic coach Levi Coleman, the match “was a great experience, just seeing the Tulsa soccer scene looking like this and the support both teams had. I saw lots of FC Tulsa colors, I saw lots of green for the Tulsa Athletic, so I think overall, this is healthy for Tulsa.”

Nsien was pleased that veteran Brian Brown picked up his first goal since the preseason opener. Brown is the USL’s 33rd leading career goal scorer.

Five minutes into the match, Brown opened the scoring as he converted from close range a cross from Jorge Corrales.

“If I said one thing to the players, if I wanted one thing for a particular person, it was about Brian Brown, I wanted him to get on the scoreboard,” Nsien said. “I thought it was an opportunity for him, it was just about being in the right place.

In the 18th minute, Ronald Rodriguez made it 2-0 when he scored on a header outside the left post off Joaquin Rivas’ corner kick.

“I think the differences between professionals (FC Tulsa) and non-professionals right now are some of the athleticism,” Coleman said. “For the corner kick, it was a massive man (Rodriguez) that got ahead of us and put his head on it. And on top of that, we were made to pay with not dealing with a ball across the box early. So two goals early.”

FC Tulsa had possession for two-thirds of the 90 minutes, but goalkeeper Bryson Reed kept Tulsa Athletic within striking range. Athletic made it interesting when Billy Nzojyibwami scored on a blast from 20 yards out in the 77th minute.

Reed robbed Gabi Torres in the 87th minute and Athletic had a couple of potential threats after that, but could not get a shot on goal as FC Tulsa held on for the win.

For the first time since 2017, FC Tulsa advances to the Open Cup’s third round, which is scheduled for April 19-21. The draw will be announced Friday. MLS teams enter the tournament in the third round.

FC Tulsa, in its second of three matches in an eight-day span, played a mix of regulars and reserves. Austin Wormell, who started about half of FC Tulsa’s USL Championship matches last season, played for the first time in the preseason in place of Sean Lewis, the only FC Tulsa player to have been on the pitch for all 450 minutes of the regular season. Also, FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois was not in uniform.

“So I enjoyed the experience, obviously gutted with the result,” Coleman said. “I think we just got caught up in the moment early and got a little shell-shocked, put ourselves down 2-0 early, but I’m proud of how the boys responded and put up a fight for the rest of the game. Overall, a good learning experience for us, good measuring stick for us, and we’ll grow from it.”

FC TULSA 2, TULSA ATHLETIC 1

Athletic;0;1;—;1

FC Tulsa;2;0;—;2

Goals: Athletic, Nzojyibwami (Garcia), 77’; Tulsa, Brown (Corrales) 5’; Rodriguez (Rivas) 18’. Shots: Athletic 7, FC Tulsa 22. Saves: Athletic, Reed 6; Tulsa, Wormell 0. Fouls: Athletic 9, Tulsa 8. Yellow cards: Athletic (1) Buitrago; FC Tulsa (2) Cuic, Membrila. A: 2,388.

John Tranchina, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

