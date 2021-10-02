FC Tulsa suffers 'frustrating' shutout loss to Memphis 901

"You take the goals (allowed) out, we played a good soccer game," Nsien said. "But unfortunately you have to score goals to win."

Cropper finished with eight saves as he posted his fourth clean sheet since being acquired on loan from the MLS' FC Cincinnati in late August.

"He (Cropper) definitely did his part to keep a clean sheet," Nsien said. "If you look at the numbers it's amazing. A little bit is on us, we need to execute better, but he definitely deserves some credit."

FC Tulsa defender Ayo Flanagan, who entered at the start of the second half in his home debut after also being acquired on loan from FC Cincinnati, is very familiar with Cropper.

"He is talented," Flanagan said. "I talked to him after the match and I was like, `you guys are trying to pull it back one clean sheet at a time.' I'm proud of him at what he's done for that organization."

Austin Wormell made his fourth consecutive start in goal for Tulsa, filling in for Sean Lewis, who was injured in the Sept. 8 match. Lewis was in uniform and available Saturday.