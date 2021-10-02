FC Tulsa suffers 'frustrating' shutout loss to Memphis 901

It appeared that FC Tulsa was on its way to a quick start Saturday night against Memphis 901 FC.
In the second minute, Joaquin Rivas was set for a penalty kick that would produce the match's first goal. FC Tulsa is 11-1-2 when it scores first.
Rivas, however, came up empty as he fired a shot off the crossbar and that set the tone for the rest of the night at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa, in the next few minutes, had other good scoring chances but was denied by Cody Cropper, who made two big saves and Memphis then rolled to a 3-0 victory before a crowd of 3,405.
Laurent Kissiedou scored twice for Memphis (9-8-8, 35 points), which is 4-1-1 in its past six matches and is tied with OKC Energy for the USL Central Division's fourth and final playoff spot with one game in hand. Tulsa (12-11-3, 39 points) remains in third place with six matches left as its bid to move up in the standings and host a first-playoff game took a hit.
"Another frustrating one," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "We started right on the opening kickoff and get an opportunity on the penalty kick and didn't convert."
Tulsa, despite taking 28 shots, was shut out in its second consecutive home match and only has one goal during its current 0-2-1 stretch that followed a six-game unbeaten streak.
"You take the goals (allowed) out, we played a good soccer game," Nsien said. "But unfortunately you have to score goals to win."
Cropper finished with eight saves as he posted his fourth clean sheet since being acquired on loan from the MLS' FC Cincinnati in late August.
"He (Cropper) definitely did his part to keep a clean sheet," Nsien said. "If you look at the numbers it's amazing. A little bit is on us, we need to execute better, but he definitely deserves some credit."
FC Tulsa defender Ayo Flanagan, who entered at the start of the second half in his home debut after also being acquired on loan from FC Cincinnati, is very familiar with Cropper.
"He is talented," Flanagan said. "I talked to him after the match and I was like, `you guys are trying to pull it back one clean sheet at a time.' I'm proud of him at what he's done for that organization."
Austin Wormell made his fourth consecutive start in goal for Tulsa, filling in for Sean Lewis, who was injured in the Sept. 8 match. Lewis was in uniform and available Saturday.
On a night when not much went right for FC Tulsa, it wasn't surprising that it fell behind on an own goal. In the 17th minute, Memphis' Alan Winn sent a cross that went off of Tulsa's Bradley Bourgeois and into the home team's net.
In the 35th minute, Kissiedou floated home a 30-yard shot over a leaping Wormell and under the crossbar for a stunning goal that made it 2-0.
During the final minute of stoppage time before intermission, Winn set up Kissiedou, who blasted a transition shot into the left corner of the net for a 3-0 lead.
"Late goals -- these are things that are big momentum shifts," Nsien said. "If we go down 2 at half there some things to discuss, try to organize; 3 you have to be a little bit more creative. We just put ourselves in a bad position giving up a third goal."
The second half was scoreless although each team had several good chances. Wormell made two diving saves in the late moments.
"He definitely made some excellent saves in the second half just to keep it at 3," Nsien said. "So I'm happy with him for that. I'm sure he's even capable of playing better so I think he'll definitely want that first half back."
Memphis 901 FC 3, FC Tulsa 0
Memphis;3;0;—;3
Tulsa;0;0;—;0
Goals: Memphis, own goal, 17'; Kissiedou 3 (Oduro), 35'; Kissiedou 4 (Winn), 45+3'. Shots: Memphis 11, Tulsa 28. Saves: Memphis, Cropper 8; Tulsa, Wormell 4. Fouls: Memphis 15, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: Memphis (2), Logue, Kissiedou; Tulsa (1) Marlon, A: 3,405.