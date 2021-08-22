FC Tulsa strikes early for win at Birmingham

FC Tulsa's path to victory over Birmingham Legion FC was much different Sunday afternoon than two weeks earlier when a late scoring outburst was needed.

This time in the rematch, FC Tulsa struck early and held on for a 2-1 win at BBVA Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

FC Tulsa (8-9-1, 25 points) moves into fourth place — the final playoff position — in the USL Championship Central Division after only its second victory in the past seven matches. Second-place Birmingham (10-6-3, 33 points) suffered only its second loss — both to Tulsa — in the past seven matches.

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis had seven saves, including a big stop on Neco Brett's potential tying attempt in the 81st minute.

“If you look at the table, every game is important at this point," Lewis said. "We are coming off a tough stretch and the table got really tight on us, so I think this win — especially against a team that is ahead of us in the table — is massive."

In the eighth minute, Jason Johnson scored his first goal since joining FC Tulsa three weeks ago. Johnson broke in on goalie Matt Van Oekel after receiving a pass from Lebo Moloto.