FC Tulsa signed Union High School freshman Renan Mendoza for the 2023 USL Championship season and transferred defender Adrián Diz Pe to Indy Eleven.

Diz Pe, who turns 29 on Saturday, is entering his sixth USL season. He appeared in 30 of Tulsa's 34 matches last year and had one goal plus 12 yellow cards.

Mendoza, 14, is a midfielder who signed an Academy deal. He is the youngest player in franchise history.

“I am excited about the opportunity of playing with experienced pro players and trying to learn as much as I can from them on and off the pitch,” Mendoza said in a press release. “When I first started training, I was timid and nervous, but as the training sessions went on, the players around me were making me feel comfortable and giving good advice that helped improve my game."

Mendoza joined Tulsa Soccer Club (TSC) in 2017 where he has competed at the youth level for the past seven years and led his squad in scoring each season. Last year, he was named to the U-15 United States Futsal National Team to compete in Portugal.

"Renan is someone who at his young age shows a lot of composure and joy for the game," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "We are excited to work with him and help him to develop his skills moving forward."

FC Tulsa's season opener is March 11 at Miami and its home opener is March 25 against Loudoun United FC.