FC Tulsa signs Kembo Kibato after full-season loan

FC Tulsa announced Tuesday the signing of midfielder Kembo Kibato, who was loaned to the team for the 2021 season.

Kibato, 21, had 30 appearances and 16 starts for FC Tulsa after being loaned by Rio Grande Valley FC.

“Last year was a great experience,” Kibato said in a press release. “I loved Tulsa, the team and the amazing fans. I’m grateful to be back, and I’m ready for more."

Kibato won FC Tulsa's Newcomer of the Year award as he had two goals and one assist. His goals came in home wins over Louisville FC and Birmingham Legion FC.

"I’m really excited for another year working with Kembo,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “Kembo has an amazing upside. This year, I’m expecting it to be a breakout for Kembo in terms of realizing his potential. He had some amazing moments last season, and I’m expecting him to have an amazing season this year.”

