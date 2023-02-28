Former University of Tulsa defender Chase Bromstedt signed Tuesday with FC Tulsa.

Bromstedt played five seasons for the Golden Hurricane. Last year, he played in USL Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC. He appeared in 15 matches and had one assist.

“Chase has a lot of qualities we look for in an outside back,” FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said in a press release. “He is very comfortable on the ball, allowing him to break opponents’ press and he also likes to press himself and play on the front foot. We look forward to having him in the team to help build our style of play.”

Bromstedt had nine goals and 13 assists in 75 career appearances with TU.

"I'm very excited to sign with FC Tulsa and to come back to a city -- which I have learned to love and the people in it," said Bromstedt. "I'm excited to learn from Coach Gavin who has a lot of experience and a lot of passion for this game."