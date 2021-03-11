FC Tulsa signs former Bishop Kelley goalkeeper Austin Wormell

Former Bishop Kelley goalkeeper Austin Wormell is starting his pro soccer career with FC Tulsa.

On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced Wormell's signing. Wormell also played locally with Tulsa Soccer Club and Blitz United.

“I’m super excited to join FC Tulsa because of their commitment to Tulsa and to get the opportunity to represent this club in my community,” Wormell said in a press release. “It means everything to sign with my hometown club. I grew up in Tulsa without having a hometown pro club to support. Since FC Tulsa has been reintroduced, I have been highly involved in following the club. Getting the chance to put on the jersey and play in front of my hometown for coach (Michael) Nsien means the world to me.”

In 2017, Wormell recorded 12 shutouts as he led Kelley to a 16-3 record and the Class 5A title. In the state final, he had 10 saves and scored the winning goal on a 65-yard free kick.

After the season, Wormell was honored as the All-World boys soccer player of the year.