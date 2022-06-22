FC Tulsa shut out again in Ricketts’ coaching debut

FC Tulsa made a number of changes off the field in the last few days, but despite some positive moments, there wasn’t an immediate difference in the results, as Tulsa fell 2-0 to Memphis 901 FC Wednesday night at Auto Zone Park.

Tulsa has a new team president, Sam Doerr, and after Michael Nsien was let go on Friday as head coach, this marked the debut for new Interim Coach Donovan Ricketts, who was previously the first assistant and goalkeeping coach.

The squad also made a significant player transaction, trading star forward Joaquin Rivas to The Miami FC for Sean McFarlane, but McFarlane wasn’t available to be in the lineup for this game.

“I kept my emotions in check,” Ricketts said of his first game in charge. “I think we have good players so I gave them the freedom to play. I gave them the instructions on how we want to play and it was up to them to execute, and for the most part, I think they did. We still have some more work to do.”

Graham Smith scored in the 14th minute and Derek Dodson added another goal in the 84th minute for Memphis (10-3-2), which is now 6-1-1 in its last eight and leapfrogged Louisville City FC for the top spot in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference standings.

For Tulsa (4-9-3), the troubles continue on the road, where the squad is still winless on the season, 0-7-1. Tulsa is also winless in its last six overall (0-3-3) and is just 1-7-3 in its last 11, remaining in ninth place in the East, six points behind Indy for the seventh and final playoff spot.

“Obviously, when you lose, it’s disappointing, but there are positives to take from the game,” Ricketts said. “We’re disappointed because the culture we have with this club is we want to win football games, it doesn’t matter where we go or who we play against, when we lose, it’s disappointing. But the positives we can take is that the second half, we played much better.”

The team was also shut out for the third straight contest.

“Just like in life, you fix one problem and another one opens up,” Ricketts said. “Defensively, we have given ourselves a chance to stay in games, so offensively we can execute. We have to start scoring. That’s on all of us. That’s on me to get the players in the places I want them to be so we can execute.”

After back-to-back scoreless ties, Tulsa ran its shutout streak to a franchise record 266 minutes, topping the previous mark (265, set in 2017) by one minute before surrendering the goal by Smith that put them down 1-0 early.

Allan Molloy delivered a corner kick that landed in the middle of the box for Smith, whose header from about 5 yards out deflected off the hands of Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell’s hands and in.

That goal marked the ninth this season that Tulsa has allowed in the opening 15 minutes of a game.

Wormell, the former high school star from Bishop Kelley, making his fourth consecutive start in goal with starter Sean Lewis sidelined, came up with several big saves after that, denying Jeremy Kelly’s breakaway shot from 10 yards in the 26th minute and then making a diving stop on Dodson’s shot from 15 yards out in the 34th.

He then made another nice save in the 50th minute when he leaped to get a hand on Patrick Seagrist’s shot to just barely deflect it over the crossbar. Overall, Wormell had seven saves.

Tulsa had its best opportunity to score in the 80th minute when Bradley Bourgeois boomed a shot from about 22 yards out that appeared ticketed for the upper right corner, but Memphis goalkeeper Trey Muse made a leaping save and knocked it over the crossbar.

It was just four minutes after that when Dodson struck to make it 2-0 and put the contest out of reach, as he dribbled into the right side of the box and delivered a low shot just inside the left post.

“Obviously, defensive-wise, we’ve been doing better,” Ricketts said. “We got beat on a set piece and a goal from nothing tonight, which we need to improve on. Also, we need to find our rhythm going forward, put the pieces in the right places so we can have more offensive punch.”

This game was originally scheduled for April 13 but was cancelled due to bad weather.

MEMPHIS 901 FC 2, FC TULSA 0

Tulsa;0;0;--;0

Memphis;1;1;--;2

Goals: Memphis, Smith 1 (Molloy), Dodson 2 (Paul). Shots: Tulsa 10, Memphis 15. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 7; Memphis, Muse 1. Fouls: Tulsa 12, Memphis 22. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Fenwick; Memphis, Goodrum. A: 2,710.