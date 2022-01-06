FC Tulsa sets season-opening dates; re-signs Johnny Fenwick after Marlon, Matt Sheldon leave

FC Tulsa announced Thursday that its home opener for the 2022 USL Championship regular season is set for Saturday, March 19, against Birmingham Legion FC.

A week earlier, FC Tulsa will open the season in South Carolina with its first-ever meeting against the Charleston Battery on March 12.

“We can’t wait to return to the pitch and open up ONEOK Field to Tulsa on March 19,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a media release. “After the success of the first two years for this new era of the franchise, we are ready to push the bar even higher on and off the pitch in 2022. We know our fans will be ready to give us a fantastic home-field advantage against Birmingham and through this upcoming season.“

The first two matches of the season will feature FC Tulsa facing two members of its 2019-21 teams, as Matt Sheldon has moved to Charleston and Marlon Santos is with Birmingham. Marlon was one of FC Tulsa’s top offensive players with 17 goals and nine assists over the past three years in 56 career matches and Sheldon appeared in 64 matches.