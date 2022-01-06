 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa sets season-opening dates; re-signs Johnny Fenwick after Marlon, Matt Sheldon leave
USL Championship

FC Tulsa sets season-opening dates; re-signs Johnny Fenwick after Marlon, Matt Sheldon leave

FC Tulsa vs Birmingham Legion FC (copy)

Marlon Santos (left), shown with FC Tulsa playing against his new team, Birmingham Legion FC last season, will return to ONEOK Field for FC Tulsa’s home opener March 19.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

FC Tulsa announced Thursday that its home opener for the 2022 USL Championship regular season is set for Saturday, March 19, against Birmingham Legion FC.

A week earlier, FC Tulsa will open the season in South Carolina with its first-ever meeting against the Charleston Battery on March 12.

“We can’t wait to return to the pitch and open up ONEOK Field to Tulsa on March 19,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a media release. “After the success of the first two years for this new era of the franchise, we are ready to push the bar even higher on and off the pitch in 2022. We know our fans will be ready to give us a fantastic home-field advantage against Birmingham and through this upcoming season.

The first two matches of the season will feature FC Tulsa facing two members of its 2019-21 teams, as Matt Sheldon has moved to Charleston and Marlon Santos is with Birmingham. Marlon was one of FC Tulsa’s top offensive players with 17 goals and nine assists over the past three years in 56 career matches and Sheldon appeared in 64 matches.

However, at least 10 players will be returning to FC Tulsa this season. The most recent announced returnee is center-back Johnny Fenwick, who appeared in 13 games with seven starts last season.

“Johnny came in late last season and became a steady fixture in our back line,” coach Michael Nsien said. “When you think of the back line, you want it to have some consistency. Johnny came in and was able to adapt right away and add many positive aspects. With a full preseason under his belt, Johnny should have a fantastic season.”

Fenwick played every minute of Las Vegas’ 2020 COVID-shortened season.

“When I signed with FC Tulsa midway through last season, I quickly realized that this was a very special place, and I knew right away that I wanted to be part of the future of this football club,” Fenwick said.

Tickets to FC Tulsa’s home opener are available through 2022 season ticket memberships. The full 2022 schedule will be announced later.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

