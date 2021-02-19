FC Tulsa sets preseason match against Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field

“It's very important to find quality opponents before the season starts,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “We need to be constantly challenging ourselves to see areas of improvement and finalize starters. Austin is a great opponent to measure ourselves as to where we are on April 17th. They have been competitive in their first few years in the league, and last year we saw three draws and a playoff race all the way down to the wire. I look forward to that match as I enjoy competing with the coaching staff they have there in Austin, and I have a lot of respect for what they have done."