FC Tulsa sets preseason match against Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa announced Friday that its first action at ONEOK Field this year will be a USL Championship preseason match April 17 against Austin Bold FC.
Tulsa edged Austin for a playoff spot last season. The teams met three times in 2020 with each match ending in a draw.
“It's very important to find quality opponents before the season starts,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “We need to be constantly challenging ourselves to see areas of improvement and finalize starters. Austin is a great opponent to measure ourselves as to where we are on April 17th. They have been competitive in their first few years in the league, and last year we saw three draws and a playoff race all the way down to the wire. I look forward to that match as I enjoy competing with the coaching staff they have there in Austin, and I have a lot of respect for what they have done."
The USL's 2021 schedule is expected to be announced soon. Tulsa's regular season will start in late April or early May.
In recent roster moves, FC Tulsa signed midfielder Raphael Ayagwa and forward Stanley Oganbor.
Ayagwa appeared in all 16 matches for FC Tulsa in 2020 and had five starts. He made an appearance for the Nigerian senior National Team in the 2017 African Nations Championship.
“The staff and I are happy to welcome Raphael back,” Nsien said. “He’s very unique as to what he offers our team. Raphael is comfortable screening for the back line and facilitating from deep positions, which gives us great balance. The players around him feel more confident attacking, knowing he controls the space behind them. With the benefit of an entire preseason under his belt this year, we look forward to him showing his full potential.”
Oganbor has spent most of the past five seasons playing in Nationwide League One in Nigeria.
“Stanley is full of pace and power, and he’s a deceptive player with or without the ball,” Nsien said. “I believe his most effective position is at center forward where he’ll want to make his mark and to score goals. Stanley is electric, and the supporters will be on the edge of their seats when he’s near the goal. I’m excited to get him here and make sure he adapts properly to the way of life and the team culture in our city and with our club.”
In off-the-field news, FC Tulsa announced the expansion of its Pathway to Pro plan, which opens up the pipeline for the city's best youth soccer players to receive experience playing with the pro team.
Local youth players will be initially integrated into FC Tulsa through the Academy Contract mechanism, which allow a player to be fully-rostered with FC Tulsa while keeping college eligibility and their amateur status.
Ciaran Winters, a midfielder who grew up in Jenks, signed an Academy Contract with FC Tulsa before the 2020 season and signed a pro contract with FC Tulsa last month.
FC Tulsa also announced it is teaming with the Tulsa Police Department for "Project eNGAGE,"to help connect Tulsa law enforcement and under-resourced youth around the city. TPD officers from the Community Engagement Unit will host monthly gatherings at local community centers where youth from around the area can play Esports, FIFA and Rocket League, listen to guest speakers and have a meal with the officers. FC Tulsa will provide support by managing the events and coordinating the speakers.