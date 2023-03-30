After a solid performance in Tuesday's 0-0 tie with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, FC Tulsa prepares to play its third game in seven days at 8 p.m. Friday night at ONEOK Field against El Paso Locomotive FC.

The Pittsburgh game represented Tulsa’s second-straight shutout and showcased the team’s impressive ball-possession skills. That meant less time defending, but one thing the squad would like is to see more offensive opportunities generated from that possession.

First-year coach Blair Gavin noted it’s always an objective to hold on to the ball a lot but it’s also what you do with it.

“I don’t know if we ever set a number,” Gavin said of a desired possession percentage. “Our goal is, ‘How do we get into the front half, how do we stay in the front half?’ So a lot of our possession is to get in the opponent’s end, and in the opponent’s end, it’s how many chances are we creating? So (Tuesday night), we were kind of stuck in our own half and the middle third, and that’s credit to Pittsburgh and the relentless work rate they had shifting side to side. And us, as well, not recognizing the moments when we can play forward. But I think, from a possession perspective, I love that our guys are wanting the ball, asking for the ball and trying to solve problems.”

For the most part, Gavin was happy with how his team performed.

“I thought the guys did a really good job of trying to stick to our style,” Gavin said. “Ultimately, those games will help build us forward, and moving forward, can we regularly get up the field? Okay, now when we’re up the field, what are some of the patterns and the movements we need to run to create more consistent chances throughout the game, as opposed to a couple of flurries?”

Gavin also pointed out that his players are still learning his system, and each other, as FC Tulsa (1-1-2) continues to find its identity. Each game this season has been another step forward, absorbing little lessons along the way.

“I think that game was a great building block for us, and a great lesson,” Gavin said. “Each game, I’ve been proud of how the guys are continuously trying to stick to what we do. This is our fourth game now, and we’re all a new group together, and we’re going to learn those moments, where we’re like, ‘Okay, we broke the pressure, let’s not go back into it. Let’s go and get forward, let’s attack now,’ and hopefully we learn. Ultimately, as the season goes on, we’re hoping to find the balance for everything.”

Another bright spot was the play of goalkeeper Austin Wormell, who entered the game in the 21st minute as a substitute after starter Michael Nelson was injured in a collision with Pittsburgh’s Albert Dikwa. Gavin wasn’t sure if Nelson was going to be able to play Friday night.

“He is questionable,” Gavin said following Thursday’s training session. “Nelson got a very good knock, he’s got a lot of swelling in his eye. It was a very scary moment. When he got hit and he came off, he couldn’t even open that eye. The swelling’s gone down a lot, he’s seen an eye doctor, everything’s structurally good, thank goodness, and it’ll be a matter of, how quickly can the swelling go down? And how quickly can he get confidence with the limited sight at the moment, with a closed eye? It was pretty gruesome.”

Wormell, the former Bishop Kelley High School star and FC Tulsa’s 2022 Most Valuable Player, made three saves to keep Pittsburgh off the scoreboard. Gavin was happy he had another elite-level goalkeeper to turn to and hopes for a situation like that at every spot in the lineup.

“Just having each position having depth and being ready when your name is called,” Gavin said. “Austin came in and did well. It’s not easy to come in as a goalie, it doesn’t happen often, but to have that sense of confidence and to have that sense of readiness is credit to him. I couldn’t be happier for Austin and what he did and that’s exciting to have two really high-end goalkeepers.”

As for the tough workload, at a time in the season when the players are still probably not in mid-season conditioning, Gavin acknowledged that he was trying to manage everyone’s minutes, while also trying to maintain consistency in the lineup and the team’s style of play.

“It’s been very tricky,” he admitted. “Figuring out the balance of consistency in these games, because you don’t have much preparation time, so using that consistency but also figuring out how to keep freshness as well. There’s a lot of moving pieces in it. I don’t know the exact formula. We have been working tirelessly as a staff to communicate with our guys. We do a lot of things with our medical department to turn them around. We’re trying everything we can to keep the consistency but also find the freshness and figure out the best time for subs, all these things.”

The other aspect, as he noted, is not having a whole lot of time to game plan for each specific opponent and formulating the proper strategy to nullify their strengths and expose any weaknesses, all within the existing framework that’s already been established.

“All these teams, each one poses different threats and different challenges,” Gavin said. “Loudoun and Pittsburgh were different and El Paso’s much different than Pittsburgh, and all these teams are very talented and very good, so we’re going to try and do our best to stack up and give a fair fight.”

And with a U.S. Open Cup second-round matchup with the NPSL’s Tulsa Athletic on the horizon next Wednesday, April 5, and another game at San Diego the following Saturday, April 8, things won’t get any easier in the near future.