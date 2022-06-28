FC Tulsa’s road troubles continue in loss at San Antonio

For a while, it looked like FC Tulsa would finally break its road winless streak and pull off an upset of one of the league’s best teams.

Another goal from J.J. Williams gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead heading into the second half, but San Antonio FC bounced back to score twice within two minutes to take a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Toyota Field in San Antonio.

Playing its third game in the past six days, Tulsa remains without a win on the road this season at 0-8-1, extending its streak to 15 overall (0-11-4) dating back to last season.

It was always going to be a tough task against San Antonio (12-3-1), which extended its lead on top of the USL Championship Western Conference standings to four points and is now 5-1-1 in its past seven outings.

FC Tulsa (5-10-3), which snapped a six-game winless streak on Saturday, is just 2-8-3 in its past 13 contests and remains in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Just three points behind Indy for the seventh and final playoff spot, Tulsa missed an opportunity to pull into a three-way tie with Indy and Miami.

Still, there were some positives on Tuesday. Williams, who had gone eight games without a goal until he scored twice in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Charleston, struck again to give Tulsa the early lead. With his eighth goal of the season, he moved into a tie for sixth in the league.

And new defender Sean McFarlane, who was acquired in a trade last week from Miami FC, made an immediate impact in his Tulsa debut, assisting on Williams’ goal and looking like a threat all night.

In a game that started about 50 minutes late due to a lightning delay, Tulsa matched one of the USL Championship’s elite squads step for step through the first half.

Williams made his mark early, nearly scoring just seven minutes in when his header from 12 yards out — re-directing a Lebo Moloto corner kick — bounced just wide of the right goalpost.

McFarlane set up the goal in the 36th minute, delivering a perfect cross from the right wing into the middle, for another Williams header that hit the right side of the net from about 8 yards out.

San Antonio began to take over in the second half, though, and Connor Maloney almost tied it in the 50th minute, forcing Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell to make an outstanding diving save on his 20-yard blast.

Ignacio Bailone got the equalizer in the 55th minute after receiving a nice cross from the left wing from Justin Dhillon, leaping for a header in the middle, about 8 yards out, that beat the diving Wormell to the left side of the net.

Almost immediately afterward, Samuel Adeniran gave SAFC the lead, dribbling down the left side and firing a shot from about 10 yards out on the left side of the box that beat Wormell just inside the left post.

San Antonio appeared to go up by two in the 77th minute, but an apparent goal by Mitchell Taintor was wiped out by an offside call.

A late chance to tie for Tulsa came when Rodrigo da Costa delivered a long free kick into the box in stoppage time, but it didn’t result in a shot.

Overall, San Antonio held a 17-6 advantage in shots, with a 4-1 edge in shots on target.

SAN ANTONIO 2, FC TULSA 1

Tulsa;1;0;--;1

San Antonio;0;2;--;2

Goals: San Antonio, Bailone 1 (Dhillon) 55’, Adeniran 2 (Hernandez) 57’; Tulsa, Williams 8 (McFarlane) 36’. Shots: Tulsa 6, SA 17. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 2; SA, Farr 0. Fouls: Tulsa 12, SA 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Torres, Obinwa, McFarlane; San Antonio, Diouf, Abu. A: 5,015.