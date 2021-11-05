FC Tulsa revives dormant rivalry with Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL playoff opener

"Being a bit of an underdog against the top seed, I don't think that scares our players at all, We've done well on the road this year against good competition so we really like our chances to go in against Tampa and we know what that (a win) would mean for the club and our fans and everyone else."

FC Tulsa's lineup could be different than it was in the past few games as several starters are available again after being sidelined with injuries.

"Everyone's back at full speed," Nsien said. "Obviously some guys have been out for an extended period of time so if they are an option we'll have to manage their minutes, but this is the healthiest we've been in six or seven weeks. So we have a very strong roster to pick from which bodes well for a playoff game."

Tampa Bay's Sebastian Guenzatti was second in the league with 21 goals. Steevan Dos Santos was second on the Rowdies with 10 goals and Tampa Bay's Evan Louro led the USL with 14 clean sheets. Louro was awarded the 2021 Golden Glove for the league's lowest goals against average (0.74).