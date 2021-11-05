FC Tulsa revives dormant rivalry with Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL playoff opener

Tulsa and Tampa Bay had an interesting pro soccer rivalry for seven seasons in the NASL from 1978-84.
That dormant rivalry will be revived Saturday night when FC Tulsa visits the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal match at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.
It will be their first-ever meeting in the USL. During their NASL days, the Tulsa Roughnecks and Rowdies had several memorable moments -- with Tulsa leading the series 8-6. The Rowdies won their last meeting, 5-1, in Tampa on Aug. 18, 1984. In '78, the Rowdies were the opponent when Tulsa drew its first home soccer crowd of more than 17,000. The Roughnecks began and started their '83 Soccer Bowl championship regular season in Tampa.
This year, FC Tulsa (known as the Roughnecks from 2015-19) is looking for its first-ever playoff victory in seven USL seasons. Tulsa lost in the playoffs' opening round in 2017 and '20.
Tampa Bay (23-7-2, 71 points) won the Atlantic Division and was the league's points leader. FC Tulsa (14-13-5, 47 points) finished fourth in the Central Division. The Rowdies were the Eastern Conference champion last year, but didn't get to play for the title as the USL Cup was canceled due to COVID protocols.
"For us to win our first playoff match under the FC Tulsa logo banner would mean a lot," coach Michael Nsien said. "Back-to-back playoff appearances for us as an organization is a big deal and we want to take it a step further.
"Being a bit of an underdog against the top seed, I don't think that scares our players at all, We've done well on the road this year against good competition so we really like our chances to go in against Tampa and we know what that (a win) would mean for the club and our fans and everyone else."
FC Tulsa's lineup could be different than it was in the past few games as several starters are available again after being sidelined with injuries.
"Everyone's back at full speed," Nsien said. "Obviously some guys have been out for an extended period of time so if they are an option we'll have to manage their minutes, but this is the healthiest we've been in six or seven weeks. So we have a very strong roster to pick from which bodes well for a playoff game."
Tampa Bay's Sebastian Guenzatti was second in the league with 21 goals. Steevan Dos Santos was second on the Rowdies with 10 goals and Tampa Bay's Evan Louro led the USL with 14 clean sheets. Louro was awarded the 2021 Golden Glove for the league's lowest goals against average (0.74).
"They're just ultimately consistent in what they do," Nsien said. "They all work hard for each other, (with) two or three players, Guenzatti and Dos Santos up top that are game-changers definitely in this league. But ultimately they have 11 guys on the field that work really hard for the team."
Rodrigo da Costa, who led FC Tulsa with 11 goals and five assists, is looking forward to the challenge of playing the league's top team and a new opponent.
"I really like it, we don't know them, they don't know us," da Costa said. "I'm really excited, they're one of the best teams that's been around for a long time, they always get into the playoffs. It's a good task for us. You always want to play against the best."
FC Tulsa, which had a six-game winless streak late in the season, went 2-1-2 in its last five regular-season games.
"We're ready to go," FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said.