FC Tulsa reveals season openers, player additions

FC Tulsa will visit Miami FC on March 11 as part of the USL Championship season's 2023 opening night.

Two weeks later, FC Tulsa's home opener will be March 25 against Loudoun United FC at ONEOK Field.

The rest of the USL Championship schedule will be released Monday. The regular season will conclude the weekend of Oct. 13-15

FC Tulsa has added two players this week --- NCAA College Cup champion and two-time All-American Milo Yosef, a forward from Marshall, and 18-year-old Haitian forward Watz Leazard.

Yosef, who is from Germany, is among Marshall's career scoring leaders with 27 goals and 18 assists.

“Milo has great size, pace, and technical ability that allows him to glide with the ball,” said FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin in a news release. “This has proven to be very difficult for opponents as he has consistently been a difference maker and we look forward to having him in Tulsa.”

Yosek had 12 goals and three assists as a redshirt freshman in 2019 to capture Conference USA Offensive MVP honors. In 2020, he helped Marshall win the NCAA title. In 2022, he was the Sun Belt Men's Soccer Player of the Year.

Leazard had a goal and two assists in four matches for Haiti during the U-20 CONCACAF Championship, a tournament that serves as U-20 World Cup Qualifying for the federation’s youth teams.

“International tournaments provide an opportunity to see young players breaking through the scene, and Watz is one of those guys,” Gavin said. “He’s got incredible size, soft feet for a winger, and has an incredible ability on the ball to break down defenders that isn’t ordinary for other guys.”

During that tournament, he played against his now-FC Tulsa teammate Christopher Pearson, who was with Jamaica.

“Haiti is complicated because of the political situation, so it was my dream to be able to leave and play in a new championship abroad," Leazard said. "I want to accomplish a lot and dream of winning a trophy with Tulsa while scoring lots of goals and lots of assists to help the team.”