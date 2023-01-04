FC Tulsa reveals season openers, player addition

FC Tulsa will visit Miami FC on March 11 as part of the USL Championship season's 2023 opening night.
Two weeks later, FC Tulsa's home opener will be March 25 against Loudoun United FC at ONEOK Field.
The rest of the USL Championship schedule will be released Monday. The regular season will conclude the weekend of Oct. 13-15
FC Tulsa signed NCAA College Cup champion and two-time All-American Milo Yosef, a forward from Marshall.
Yosef, who is from Germany, is among Marshall's career scoring leaders with 27 goals and 18 assists.
“Milo has great size, pace, and technical ability that allows him to glide with the ball,” said FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin in a media release. “This has proven to be very difficult for opponents as he has consistently been a difference maker and we look forward to having him in Tulsa.”
Yosek had 12 goals and three assists as a redshirt freshman in 2019 to capture Conference USA Offensive MVP honors. In 2020, he helped Marshall win the NCAA title. In 2022, he was the Sun Belt Men's Soccer Player of the Year.