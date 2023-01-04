FC Tulsa reveals season openers, player addition

Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion. He won titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His death was especially impactful for generations of Brazilian players who idolized him. Ronaldo led Brazil to a fifth title in 2002. He descibed Pelé as “Unique. Genius. Skilled. Creative. Perfect. Unmatched.” Tributes also came from other Brazilian players such as Neymar and Romario, from past heads of state and from rivals and administrators.