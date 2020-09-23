FC Tulsa reveals new jerseys, multiyear sponsorship with Williams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FC Tulsa will have a new look when it hosts San Antonio FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

On Wednesday, FC Tulsa announced a multiyear sponsorship with Williams, making it the club’s first jersey front sponsor in the franchise’s new era. The sponsorship starts immediately as Williams will appear on the front of FC Tulsa's kits.

“We are proud to have Williams, a pillar of the Tulsa community, as our flagship jersey sponsor,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a media release. “Williams and FC Tulsa represent what makes our city truly special with its commitment to community, service and a hard-working, entrepreneurial spirit.

"Williams’ reputation both locally and nationally is as a brand of integrity and innovation, similar to what we aspire to build at FC Tulsa. Such a well-respected company like Williams standing alongside us is another confirmation of our club’s place as a Tulsa asset.”

Williams will help the FC Tulsa identify outreach opportunities to introduce the sport and engage students throughout the Tulsa community.

“We are excited to support FC Tulsa and its commitment to making the community an even better place to live, work and play for all ages,” Williams president and CEO Alan Armstrong said in a media release. “Soccer is an extremely popular sport in Tulsa and represents a winning combination of individual resilience, teamwork and sportsmanship, all of which provide benefits both on and off the field.”

