FC Tulsa returns home, seeks end to winless streak

Notable: FC Tulsa, 0-3-3 in its last six matches, trails third-place Memphis 901 FC by four points in the Central Division. Tulsa leads OKC Energy FC by three points for the Central's fourth and final playoff berth. Tulsa has four matches left, Memphis three and OKC two. Tulsa ends the regular season at Memphis on Oct. 27 and at home against OKC on Oct. 30. ... The home team has won all three previous matches between Tulsa and Atlanta this season. ... Lebo Moloto scored twice for Tulsa in a 3-1 win over Atlanta on Aug. 28. ... Atlanta, 1-4-3 in its past eight matches, is eliminated from playoff contention and this is its season finale. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about Wednesday's matchup, "With this being Atlanta’s last game, they want to give guys some experience. When they played us here, they had some experienced players on the field. They will be a young and more enthusiastic type of team, trying to close the season on a positive. Guys are playing for contracts and trying to stay inside the pool of Atlanta’s players. I think we will get a young and enthusiastic team that will want to compete for 90 minutes.” ... Dario Suarez, who is second on FC Tulsa with nine goals, is likely sidelined for another week after having facial surgery recently. FC Tulsa primary goalkeeper, Sean Lewis, also is on the injury report and unlikely to play Wednesday. ... Rodrigo da Costa leads Tulsa with 10 goals, while Aiden McFadden paces Atlanta with eight goals.