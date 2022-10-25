FC Tulsa retains Donovan Ricketts on coaching staff

Donovan Ricketts will be back for his seventh season on FC Tulsa's coaching staff in 2023.

Ricketts, who will return to being the goalkeepers' coach, was the interim head coach for FC Tulsa's final 19 games of the 2022 USL Championship season, posting an 8-8-3 record.

“Donovan has a unique ability to connect with players and give them the tools to be successful,” FC Tulsa head coach Blair Gavin said in a press release. “His proven track record of developing talent paired with his tenure at the club will provide invaluable lessons for onboarding into the culture of FC Tulsa.”

Gavin's first FC Tulsa coaching staff also will include two newcomers, Richie Ryan as first assistant and Matt Watson as second assistant. They will start their duties on Jan. 1.

Ryan, a midfielder, spent the past four seasons in USL Championship with El Paso Locomotive FC, concluding a 20-year pro playing career. He began his career with Sunderland A.F.C. of the English Premier League and went on to play in Ireland, Scotland, and Belgium before moving to North America in 2014.

“Richie has shown incredible leadership throughout his time playing and has left a lasting impact everywhere he has been,” Gavin said. “His unique character plus understanding of the game will provide a massive asset to our club for years to come.”

Watson, who also was a midfielder, played in 13 pro seasons, including in the USL in 2017 with Phoenix Rising, and in 2018-20 with Indy Eleven. He spent the past year as Indy’s Director of Youth Development and Club Liaison.

“Matt is an amazing person who cares deeply about player development,” Gavin said. “His analytical detail will provide significant gains for all our players to benefit and will help the club find any competitive advantage that others may not notice.”

Watson played four seasons in the MLS from 2012-15 with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire.

“I’m really excited to join FC Tulsa and help push the team forward while growing the game in the local community,” said Watson. “The opportunity to work with Blair and Richie and be part of a progressive organization is huge for me. Having played and spent time with Blair, I can’t say enough good things about who he is as a professional and I’m grateful to be a part of his journey as he takes the natural next step forward.”