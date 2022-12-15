 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa retains defender Jorge Corrales, adds former MLS SuperDraft first-round choice

  • Updated
FC Tulsa vs Memphis (copy)

Jorge Corrales (26) is returning for his fourth season with Tulsa. TULSA WORLD FILE

 CORY YOUNG, for the Tulsa World

FC Tulsa re-signed defender Jorge Corrales and acquired 2021 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Justin Malou from the Columbus Crew for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Corrales appeared in only eight games this year due to a torn ACL knee injury as Tulsa missed the USL Championship playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Next season will be his fourth with Tulsa. Corrales has the eighth-most appearances of any Tulsa player (65) and the sixth-highest minute total (5,233). He ranks third in both categories among Tulsa defenders.

“I’m really happy and excited for what’s coming,” Corrales said in a media release Thursday. “I expect this team to grow and build some momentum, and we feel we should be on top of the league. It’s what this city deserves. I’m looking forward to working with (coach) Blair (Gavin), a group of great players, and new coaches with dynamic energy and experience. I will give my best on the field, help the younger ones, and most importantly – win.”

After playing for Tulsa in 2017, Corrales went to the MLS with the Chicago Fire. Corrales appeared in 37 matches for Chicago before moving in late '19 to CF Montréal and remained there through 2020 before returning to Tulsa.

“Jorge has shown incredible leadership on this team and is a great example for our players to look up to,” Gavin said. “He’s someone who has made the jump to MLS and he has done so by being successful at this club. He’s shown his value to his teammates, the fans, and the community and that is something that all of our young players can strive to be.”

Malou, 24, is coming to Tulsa after appearing in 19 regular-season matches and making all three playoff starts for Columbus Crew 2, which won the MLS NEXT Pro title. Gavin was a Crew assistant coach. It's the first time in Tulsa franchise history that FC Tulsa has paid a transfer fee for a player.

Malou capped his five seasons at Clemson with an NCAA title in 2021.

“When I worked with Justin in Columbus, the first thing that stood out is that he’s an incredible person and a winner,” Gavin said. “He’s a very flexible and versatile defender who can shut down anyone whether he’s at right-back or center-back, he can play anywhere on the backline, and he’s comfortable on the ball.”

In 2022, Malou won 60% of his attempted tackles and concluded the season with an 89.9% pass accuracy mark. He had a 71.1% long ball accuracy percentage. Malou, who is from Senegal, also had a goal.

“I’m excited for this new challenge with FC Tulsa,” Malou said. “I am looking forward to joining the team and striving together to achieve success and win championships. My experience with Blair has been nothing but amazing and helpful – he always offered great advice regarding improving my game and leadership on the field.”

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

