FC Tulsa retains Austin Wormell, Eric Bird while Lebo Moloto, Kembo Kibato depart

FC Tulsa announced that goalkeeper Austin Wormell and midfielder Eric Bird will return for the 2023 season, but midfielders Lebo Moloto and Kembo Kibato won't be back.

Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate, finished among USL Championship's top-five goalkeepers in save percentage (73.8%) and saves (3.6) per 90 minutes played in 21 matches.

At the end of the season, Wormell was voted the club’s 2022 most valuable player by his teammates, coaches, and the FC Tulsa fans. As a rookie in 2021, Wormell made 17 appearances as he helped FC Tulsa reach the playoffs.

"Austin is an excellent shot stopper with the right amount of composure to play out of the back," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said in a media release. "His ability to make game-changing saves creates confidence throughout the rest of the team."

Veteran midfielder Eric Bird will return after signing a new contract with FC Tulsa. Bird has appeared in 71 matches, the fifth most in franchise history, over the past three seasons. In 2022, he had a goal and three assists. In addition, he finished among the top three FC Tulsa players in interceptions, tackles attempted, and tackles won .

“Eric understands what Tulsa is about and will be able to share that with all of the young players and new players coming in,” Gavin said. “He’s been an incredible asset for this club for a long time and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Bird said, “I’ve developed a close connection with this community and its fans, so I’m thrilled to return to the club for another season. I am excited to work with a new coaching staff and am ready to do everything I can to help win this city the championship it deserves.”

FC Tulsa failed to reach a contract agreement with Kibato after he appeared in 40 matches over the past two seasons. Moloto's contract was bought out per the terms of the USL collective bargaining agreement. Moloto, an eight-year USL veteran, had four goals and seven assists over the past three seasons for FC Tulsa.

FC Tulsa recently announced two additions, defender Brett Levis and midfielder Blaine Ferri.

Levis played the last three seasons with the Canadian Premier League's Valour FC. He was named to the CPL Team of the Year in 2022.

“Brett will get forward, he does so at the right times, he gets around, he cuts inside and makes it really challenging for the opponent to track and keep up with him,” Gavin said. “Overall, his ability on the ball and his skills off the ball will help to build the overall model for our team.”

Ferri, a Texas native, made five appearances in the 2017 U-17 World Cup for the United States. He played the past two seasons with FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC.

“Blaine is a versatile midfielder who has the ability to unlock a match with a final pass,” Gavin said. “His vision and his ability on the ball will help us generate control and put heavy pressure on our opponents.”